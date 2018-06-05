Philippines: Humanitarian Bulletin Issue 5 | June 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

• Early recovery support is ramping up in Marawi City, where over 208,000 people have returned. Continued assistance to address the humanitarian needs of over 214,000 people who remain displaced require continued assistance will be critical to their long tem recovery.

• Gender equality is vital in responding to the Marawi conflict, where local authorities together with humanitarian actors continue to advocate for the needs of women, men, boy, girls and the LGBT community.

• Albay municipalities continue to strengthen disaster preparedness efforts after responding to the recent Mayon Volcano eruption.

• Three national NGO networks in the Philippines launch the Shared Fund for Emergency Response.

• In brief: OCHA expands its compilation of geographic and demographic data and launches the Philippine Provincial Profiles

Forging a path to recovery in Marawi

Early recovery support is ramping up in Marawi City, where more than 208,000 people have returned homes as of 30 May, according to Task Force Bangon Marawi.

In the newly established transitional shelters and camps of Sagonsongan, and Sarimanok 1 and 2, meeting the needs of the new residents will require a coordinated effort from Government, which both humanitarian and development partners need tosupport. Among the various sectoral challenges, food, water and sanitation facilities are among the most prominent.

The Sagonsongan transitional shelter, where the current 3,700 residents are mostly from the 24 most affected barangays in Marawi, does not have an onsite water source, and water is trucked in daily. The site also needs an efficient drainage system, preventing septic sewage with no filtration from flowing directly into nearby bodies of water which are sources of potable water to Marawi and its nearby municipalities such as Saguiaran, Marantao, and Piagapo in Lanao del Sur, and Pantar, Balo-i, and Iligan City in Lanao del Norte. The Mindanao Humanitarian Team through the WASH cluster is assisting local authorities by providing technical support. A study on the Marawi City water supply system was turned over to local authorities on 28 May by Metro Pacific Water, in coordination with private sector organization Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF) and Task Force Bangon Marawi. The study discusses short-term to long-term solutions to address water supply needs in Marawi City. Among the commitments made from the private sector partnership of PDRF was the construction of 12 water tanks, in an effort to augment the water needs of those staying in transitional shelters and evacuation camps.

Marawi City housing, land and property rights

During this time of transition, addressing beneficiary selection and property issues are critical for both the residents of the transitional shelters and those who will be selected to occupy permanent housing to be constructed by the government. The United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN-Habitat) together with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) are supporting local authorities to identify parameters for beneficiary selection for government programmes, and in addressing housing, land and property (HLP) issues. UN-Habitat will support the permanent housing programme of the Marawi government, building 1,500 shelters in Marawi City, in partnership with the Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC), and the Government of Japan.

While housing programmes are underway, there are a number of hurdles to tackle. Some government projects are reportedly stalled because of land rights issues, and shelters in transition sites in Marawi City are not fully occupied due to challenges in verifying beneficiaries. In a focus group discussion conducted by the Al-Mujadilah Development Foundation in partnership with Oxfam and UnYPhil-Women, some IDP respondents who owned property in Marawi do not have access to their land titles and permits, and feared not being able to reclaim their home or business. Legal documents, along with identification cards, birth certificates and driver’s licenses were left behind while fleeing for safety, were lost or burned during the firefight. Some IDPs also expressed the need for reparation for their lost property, hoping that they will be given assistance in rebuilding their home. Those who were renters expressed fear that they will not have access to any housing assistance should they return.