Philippines Humanitarian Bulletin Issue 2 | March 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

• Humanitarian needs continue for both returnees and those displaced by the Marawi conflict.

• Alert level-4 remains over Mayon Volcano. Albay communities within the volcano's danger zone face indefinite displacement, severely affecting their food security, agriculture crops, and livelihood.

• Philippine delegates from the Office of Civil Defense, the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the private sector attended the Humanitarian Networks and Partnership Week to share expertise on responding to natural disasters and preparedness.

Marawi humanitarian needs continue for returnees and displaced

In Barangay Guimba, Marawi City, Jamaliah Disa and her husband, Tala, tend to their vegetable garden and feed the chickens. Their two daughters, age nine and one, are inside their concrete two-storey home. On the first floor is a cooperative-run grocery. Nine months ago, violence in Marawi City forced them to leave behind their home and livelihood.

The Disa family flees to safety

When the fighting began in May, Jamaliah Disa and her husband Tala fled their home to Balo-i, Lanao del Norte. They stayed with relatives at first, later renting a place near the evacuation centre. “My heart bled when I would see food being distributed at the evacuation centre. We weren’t able to receive food assistance at first. We were told it was for those in evacuation centres,” said Jamaliah. She remembers having almost nothing to eat. During their hardship while displaced, Tala’s mother died. The memory of being helpless is very painful for the family. “We used to live peacefully and earn up to PHP1,000 (US$19) a day before the conflict,” recalls Jamaliah. “We were able to provide for the needs of the family, especially our girls,” Tala said. The couple helps run the cooperative grocery store on the first floor of their home, which was started in 2012 with 33 members.

According to the couple, being home-based was more difficult than being in an evacuation centre. They felt that less assistance and information reached them.

Displacement also placed a strain on marriages, they observed. “We were lucky to hold on to our marriage amidst the trials we faced and continue to face,” the couple shared.

Their journey back to Marawi City

News that they could return home filled them with happiness. On 9 December, they came home to their village to find that their home was destroyed. The grocery store was looted of over P750,000 ($14,500) worth of goods. They also discovered a bomb inside the house.

The couple are now trying to rebuild and recover years of hard work lost by the conflict.

They are waiting to see their first harvest from the vegetable garden. The vegetable seeds and poultry were assistance of the government and humanitarian agencies. “We hope that food distribution continues. I am hopeful that we will rise again with the support of the Government and other agencies. We need help with our livelihood to help restart our lives.”

A family returns to East Basak

Acmad Tabuacar, age 45, sells fish along the road in East Basak while his wife Mylene sells vegetables beside him. The family of six returned to Marawi in November 2017 as part of the first cluster of barangays cleared for return. “I was a businessman used to earning about P1,800 ($35) a day. I also owned a vulcanizing shop. Now, I am in debt with a loan to start selling fish.” Acmad said. He pays his creditor on a weekly basis including interest.

His family fled during the conflict in May and sought refuge at an evacuation centre in Maigo, Lanao del Norte. They slept on cardboard when they arrived, and eventually they received food and other relief items. “We were happy to receive sleeping mats and blankets, as well as health assistance.

When our child was admitted to the local hospital, our bill was paid for,” He recalls that staying in an evacuation centre was difficult particularly for his wife and children.

However, they didn't have a choice. “I cannot compare anything to the experience of being displaced. As a father I wanted to be able to provide for my family. It pained me to see them suffer so much.” said Acmad.

Cash assistance and livelihood support is needed for families like Acmad to regain their independence. “If I could receive a grant to restart my small business, I would be grateful.

It is difficult to pay off old loans with high interests. I used my house as collateral to pay the loan and if I don’t pay, I will lose it.”

Displaced and returnees need continued humanitarian assistance

The Disa and Tabuacar families are among the few who have been able to return to their own homes. However with 24 barangays located in the most affected areas of Marawi City completely destroyed, as many as 60,000 of the city's residents are unable to return.

The gradual restoration of utilities, services, schools and livelihood opportunties have left the displaced hesitant to return, and returnees struggling with resuming their daily lives.

The Humanitarian Country Team, composed of UN agencies, international and national NGOs, continues to support government efforts to restore Marawi City as well as assist the over 311,000 persons who continue to be displaced and unable to return home. There remains to be urgent humanitarian needs for the people of Marawi City, especially with food security, protection and livelihood support.