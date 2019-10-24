Philippines: Health Emergencies Snapshot (as of 24 October 2019)

DENGUE

On 6 August, the Department of Health declared a dengue epidemic. With some 350,000 dengue cases recorded and 1,342 deaths, the current dengue epidemic is the largest in the last ten years, or since the disease has been monitored in the Philippines.

DIPTHERIA

Almost 200 cases of diptheria were reported by the Department of Health for the period from 1 January to 5 October 2019, an increase of 47 per cent compared to the same period in 2018. Significant number of diptheria cases were reported in the National Capital Region, Region IV-A and Cordillera Autonomous Region.

MEASLES

In February 2019, the Department of Health declared a measles outbreak in five regions in the country, including Metro Manila. From 1 January to 5 October 2019, over 42, 200 cases were reported by DOH. Severe complications from measles have also claimed the lives of over 560 people. As of 18 October, the reported cases of measles are declining as well as the case fatality rate.

POLIO

On 19 September, the Department of Health confirmed the re-emergence of polio in the Philippines and declared a national polio outbreak. As of 17 October, nine environmental samples and two human samples of vaccine-derived polio virus have been confirmed. Between October 2019 and January 2020, 4.4 million children under 5 years of age will be vaccinated through vaccination campaigns.