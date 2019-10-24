24 Oct 2019

Philippines: Health Emergencies Snapshot (as of 24 October 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 24 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (2.18 MB)

DENGUE

On 6 August, the Department of Health declared a dengue epidemic. With some 350,000 dengue cases recorded and 1,342 deaths, the current dengue epidemic is the largest in the last ten years, or since the disease has been monitored in the Philippines.

DIPTHERIA

Almost 200 cases of diptheria were reported by the Department of Health for the period from 1 January to 5 October 2019, an increase of 47 per cent compared to the same period in 2018. Significant number of diptheria cases were reported in the National Capital Region, Region IV-A and Cordillera Autonomous Region.

MEASLES

In February 2019, the Department of Health declared a measles outbreak in five regions in the country, including Metro Manila. From 1 January to 5 October 2019, over 42, 200 cases were reported by DOH. Severe complications from measles have also claimed the lives of over 560 people. As of 18 October, the reported cases of measles are declining as well as the case fatality rate.

POLIO

On 19 September, the Department of Health confirmed the re-emergence of polio in the Philippines and declared a national polio outbreak. As of 17 October, nine environmental samples and two human samples of vaccine-derived polio virus have been confirmed. Between October 2019 and January 2020, 4.4 million children under 5 years of age will be vaccinated through vaccination campaigns.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.