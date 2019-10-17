The Philippines: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated September 30, 2019

In 2017, hunger conditions in the Philippines declined to “serious”, according to the UN World Food Program (WFP). The Philippines faces the simultaneous burden of undernutrition and an increasing prevalence of overweight adults and children. More than 33 percent of children younger than 5 years of age in the country—approximately 4 million children—are stunted and, as a result, remain more likely to suffer from mental and physical health complications, the UN reports. Additionally, poverty, natural and manmade disasters, and limited government capacity to implement nutrition services exacerbate malnutrition in the Philippines.