Philippines
The Philippines - Floods (Reliefweb, Philippine News Agency, PAGASA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 January 2021)
- Heavy rain in Western and Central Visayas Regions (in particular Negros Occidental Province) since 1 January has led to flooding.
- The Philippine News Agency reports one fatality in Victorias City (northern Negros Occidental),15,000 affected families and 217 destroyed or damaged houses in Victorias, Silay, Talisay, and Magalona Cities (northern Negros Occidental).
- Heavy rain is expected to persist forecast over the affeced areas in the next 24 hours.