Philippines - Floods (PAGASA, DSWD DROMIC)(ECHO Daily Flash of 21 July 2022)

Over the past week, widespread floods caused by heavy rainfall have affected parts of the Philippines leading to evacuations and damage.

According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD-DROMIC), more than 13,200 people have been affected by floods across the Himamaylan City area (Negros Occidental, Western Visayas Region). Flash flood events have been registered in Alabel Municipality (Sarangani Province, southern Mindanao), displacing 45 people and affecting 1,105 others. In Lambunao Municipality (Iloilo Province, Western Visayas Region), 133 people have been evacuated following floodings.