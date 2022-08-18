The Philippines - Floods (PAGASA, DSWD DROMIC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 August 2022)

Over the past week, heavy rainfall has affected the municipalities of Aurora and San Manuel in Isabela province (north-eastern Luzon, northern Philippines), causing floods that resulted in casualties and damage.
According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD-DROMIC), more than 1,700 people have been evacuated to seven evacuation centres, while almost 21,000 have been affected.
For the next 24 hours, scattered moderate to heavy rain with isolated thunderstorms is forecast over the affected province.