Philippines

The Philippines - Floods (PAGASA, DSWD DROMIC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 August 2022)

News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
  • Over the past week, heavy rainfall has affected the municipalities of Aurora and San Manuel in Isabela province (north-eastern Luzon, northern Philippines), causing floods that resulted in casualties and damage.
  • According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD-DROMIC), more than 1,700 people have been evacuated to seven evacuation centres, while almost 21,000 have been affected.
  • For the next 24 hours, scattered moderate to heavy rain with isolated thunderstorms is forecast over the affected province.

Related Content