Philippines - Floods (PAGASA, DROMIC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 9 December 2021)

On 5 December, heavy rain and strong winds have hit the Provinces of Surigao del Sur and Surigao del Norte (northern Mindanao Island, southern Philippines), causing floods and resulting in evacuations and damage.

According to the Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center (DROMIC), 590 people have been displaced, of which 111 have been sheltered in three evacuation centres and 29 houses have been damaged.