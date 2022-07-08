Philippines - Floods (PAGASA, ADINet, ADINet, DSWD DROMIC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 July 2022)

Over the past few days, heavy rainfall has been affecting parts of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao causing floods, flash floods and landslides that resulted in casualties and damage.
According to the national authorities of the Philippines and the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), 14 533 people have been affected in Zamboanga del Sur Province (western Mindanao) due to flash floods events. Flash floods occurred also in Ifugao Province (northern-central Luzon) where three people have been injured, 23 were sheltered, 1 500 others were affected and one house was totally distroyed. Furthermore, in Cebu and Negros Occidental Provinces (central Visayas), more than 1 200 people have been affected by floods.
For the next 24 hours, light to heavy rainfall is forecast over most part of the country, particularly across Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Cagayan, Isabela, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and the Zamboanga Peninsula.