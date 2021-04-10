Philippines: Floods - Early Action Protocol summary (EAP2021PH02)

The IFRC Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) has approved a total allocation of CHF 234,809 (direct costs) from its Forecast based Action (FbA) mechanism for the Philippines Red Cross (PRC). The approved amount consists of an immediate allocation of CHF 79,215 for readiness and pre-positioning and CHF 157,751 automatically allocated to implement early actions once the defined triggers are met.

The FbA by the DREF is a Forecast-based Financing funding mechanism managed by the DREF. Allocations for the FbA by the DREF are made from a separate financial component of the DREF (MDR00004) and do not affect the reserves of the DREF appeal code MDR00001. Unearmarked contributions to the FbA by the DREF are encouraged to guarantee enough funding is available for the Early Action Protocols being developed.

SUMMARY OF THE EARLY ACTION PROTOCOL

This Flood Early Action Protocol (EAP) has been designed and will be implemented by eight PRC chapters in four selected river basins (see fig below), when the flood forecast from Global Flood Awareness System (GloFAS) shows a high likelihood of a severe impact.

This EAP is complementing from the Typhoon EAP of the PRC (approved in November 2019): in fact, it is probable that the lower categories of Tropical Cyclones (TCs) may not lead to the Typhoon EAP activation but might cause a severe flooding, in particular in Luzon island, hence requiring flood Early Actions – nonetheless, most extreme TCs could lead to the activation of both Typhoon and Flood EAPs simultaneously, or one after the other.

The Flood Early Actions of the PRC shall be triggered 3 days before the flood when the forecast of the GloFAS is predicting with more than 70% probability the occurrence of a 1 in 5 years flood (at least), in any of the 4 targeted river basins. Then the corresponding flood extent will be overlayed on the rice crop map to estimate the flood impact in the concerned river basin, allowing the selection of the municipalities where to focus the anticipatory actions (where for instance the predicted impact is more than 50% of crops possibly affected, or between 30-50%).

The EAP defines clearly: who takes what action when, where, and with what budget, at both headquarter and chapter levels. For all the 4 targeted river basins, 3 early actions are considered for minimizing the impact of floods on livelihoods, including in case of an urban flood. The early actions can be adapted to the local needs and consist of: (i) early harvesting of crops or fishes, (ii) livestock and asset evacuation, or (iii) temporary relocation of SMEs. In addition, cash for work is considered systematically for mobilising work force to implement these three early actions before the peak of the flood, and will specifically benefit to vulnerable farmers, or fisherfolk, by providing them with temporary employment.

Based on the capacities of the chapters (in terms of staff and volunteers), it is estimated that an activation can target an average of 15 barangays (12 rural, 3 urban) per province. Consequently, the proposed Early Actions would reach around 1,500 direct beneficiaries per targeted province, as per the calculation below: