Philippines
Philippines - Floods (DSWD-DROMIC, PAGASA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 July 2021)
- Widespread floods caused by Southwest Monsoon rains continue to affect The Philippines, resulting in casualties.
- According to the Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Centre (DSWD-DROMIC), more than 570,240 people are affected and 42,111 of these are displaced. Floods have damaged at least 293 houses, with 69 destroyed.
- Flood warnings have been issued for the Ilocos Region (north-western coast of Luzon Island, northern Philippines). Moderate to heavy and locally very heavy rainfall is forecast over central and northern Luzon island, and western Mindoro Island.