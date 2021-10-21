Philippines
Philippines - Floods (DSWD-DROMIC, PAGASA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 October 2021)
On 10 October, several Municipalities in Davao Oriental Province (south-eastern Mindanao, southern Philippines) were affected by floods and storm surge.
According to the national authorities (DSWD-DROMIC), up to 1,767 people were evacuated and up to 24,166 individuals were affected across Governor Generoso and San Isidro Municipalities. A total of 101 houses sustained damage.
On 21-22 October, light to locally moderate rain with light to moderate winds are forecast over Mindanao.