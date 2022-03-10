Philippines
Philippines - Floods ( DG ECHO Partners, Local Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 March 2022)
- Heavy flooding occurs in areas of Iligan City and Mandulong River Basin in Mindanao due to incessant rain caused by Low Pressure Area in the last few days. Rivers overflow and have destroyed bridges, roads, houses and other infrastructure.
- At least 7,414 families or 37,050 individuals were pre-emptively evacuated from their residences and brought to several evacuation centres within the city. Approximately 30 public facilities are currently serving as evacuation centres for the affected families. Urgent needs are household/family items, hygiene kits, emergency shelter, and food assistance.
- DG ECHO-funded project and partners are immediately responding to provide relief items.