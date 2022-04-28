Philippines - Floods (DG ECHO, ADINet, PAGASA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 April 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting conflict-affected Mindanao Island (southern Philippines) since 21 April, causing floods and flash floods that have resulted in evacuations and damage.

The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports that as of 28 April there are 185 evacuated people and five damaged houses across Lanao del Sur Province (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao-BARMM, western Mindanao) due to floods.

In addition, ADINet also reports more than 1,000 affected people, three damaged houses and three damaged bridges in Sarangani, and South Cotabato Provinces (Soccsksargen Region) and in Maguindanao Province (BARMM), all in southern Mindanao. Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rainfall is forecast over the whole of Mindanao Island.