Philippines: Floods and Typhoons 2020 (Typhoon Goni) Operation Update Report n° 3, DREF Operation n° MDRPH041

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Typhoon Goni which is locally known as Rolly, made landfall on 1 November 2020 as a super typhoon (Category 5) over Catanduanes with maximum sustained winds of 225 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 280 kilometers per hour. It’s the Philippines’ nineteenth named storm for the year 2020.

At its peak strength on landfall on Catanduanes and Albay, Super Typhoon Goni caused widespread damage to high-risk structures and almost total damage to structures made of light materials in the highly exposed coastal areas. Many roof failures were observed in houses and industrial buildings. Electrical power distribution and communication services were severely disrupted. Water systems were severely damaged. Agriculture and livelihoods were severely affected. In one area on the slopes of Mayon Volcano, there was a lahar flow that caused the near-total destruction of one village.

The last report of National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) Sitrep #12 as of 11 November 2020 and Department of Social Welfare and Development - Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center- (DSWD - DROMIC) report #36 as of 18 December 2020 are summarized below: