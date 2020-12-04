Philippines: Floods and Typhoons 2020 Operation Update Report n° MDRPH041

SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Super Typhoon Goni is considered strongest landfalling tropical cyclone in world recorded history1 . On the evening of 27 October 2020, a tropical depression developed over the Western Pacific Ocean, Northwest of Guam. Once inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) was given name “Goni” local name “Rolly”. Typhoon Goni made landfall as a super typhoon (Category 5) with maximum sustained winds of 225 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 280 kilometers per hour.

At its peak strength on landfall on Catanduanes and Albay, Super Typhoon Goni caused widespread damage to high-risk structures and almost total damage to structures made of light materials in the highly exposed coastal areas. Many roof failures were observed in houses and industrial buildings. Electrical power distribution and communication services were severely disrupted. Water systems were severely damaged. Agriculture and livelihoods were severely affected. In one area, on the slopes, of Mayon Volcano there was a lahar flow that caused the near total destruction of one village.

Summary of current response

Overview of Host National Society

Based on typhoon forecast, PRC pre-deployed 1,500 household items kits to Albay Chapter and mobilized all chapters in the predicted path of the Typhoon. PRC released cash to each of the frontline Chapters and instructed them to prepare for response and coordinate with the local government units as per their standard operating procedures.

All Red Cross 143 volunteers in the affected areas were mobilized. IFRC mobilised CHF 51,174 as imminent DREF to enable effective disaster response is placed to provide timely humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable individuals and families.

Chapters initially responded with live saving activities such as water search and rescue teams and first aid. Along with hot meals, relief, water and sanitation, psychosocial first aid, and rapid assessments. PRC responded in both operations with large scale clean-up campaigns. PRC deployed heavy equipment and trucks along with individual clean up kits. PRC continued to move quickly to meet the needs of communities with water, sanitation, food, household items, emergency shelter including CGI sheets for roofing repairs and have already started to distribute multipurpose cash grants to meet immediate basic needs. Total of 13 vehicles were deployed and mobilized from National Capital Region (NCR) as part of PRC Humanitarian Caravan.

As of 19 November 2020, PRC had been able to carry out the following activities to respond immediately to basic needs. At this stage a Federation-wide reporting will be maintained, highlighting the overall response by the PRC.