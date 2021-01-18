Philippines: Floods and Typhoons 2020 Operation Update Report n° 2, DREF Operation n° MDRPH041

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On 1 November 2020, Typhoon Goni made landfall as a super typhoon (Category 5) over Catanduanes with maximum sustained winds of 225 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 280 kilometers per hour. Its the Philippines’ nineteenth named storm for year 2020. Typhoon Goni is considered as the strongest landfalling tropical cyclone in world recorded history.

At its peak strength on landfall on Catanduanes and Albay, Super Typhoon Goni caused widespread damage to high-risk structures and almost total damage to structures made of light materials in the highly exposed coastal areas. Many roof failures were observed in houses and industrial buildings. Electrical power distribution and communication services were severely disrupted. Water systems were severely damaged. Agriculture and livelihoods were severely affected. In one area, on the slopes, of Mayon Volcano there was a lahar flow that caused the near total destruction of one village.