Philippines: Floods and Typhoons 2020 Emergency Appeal n° MDRPH041

This revised Emergency Appeal has been renamed to Floods and Typhoons 2020 and seeks funding to deliver assistance to the communities affected by Super Typhoon Goni and Typhoon Vamco in Northern Luzon. It reflects the Federation-wide funding requirement of 17 million Swiss Francs set out in the Philippine Red Cross response plan, which comprises all support and funding to be channeled to the Philippine Red Cross in support of this operation.

Out of this total, this Emergency Appeal specifically seeks 10.8 million Swiss francs (revised from 8.5 million Swiss francs) for multi-lateral assistance to be provided by the IFRC secretariat to support the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) to provide the needed support on the ground and for the IFRC secretariat services and functions. It is considered as an overarching appeal to provide an effective and efficient platform to support similar disasters in the future. The Revised Emergency Appeal will support the immediate and early recovery needs of 120,000 people for 24 months.

Super Typhoon Goni and Typhoon Vamco operations have their own emergency plans of action (EPOA) and separate project codes. National Capital Region (NCR) areas affected by Typhoon Vamco remain supported by DREF MDRPH042. A Federation-wide approach will be maintained in planning, implementation, monitoring, reporting and evaluation. The revision is based on the results of rapid assessment and other information available at this time and will be adjusted based on detailed assessments