Philippines
Philippines - Floods and landslides update (media, PAGASA, Philippine News Agency) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 January 2021)
Heavy rain in the central Philippines (particularly Bicol Region) since 1 January has led to floods and landslides.
The Philippine News Agency reports 5 fatalities, 3 in Garchitorena Town (Camarines Sur Province), one in Pilar Town (Sorsogon Province) and in Bulan Town (Sorsogon). One person is missing in Camarines Norte Province. 190 people are displaced and temporarily sheltered in evacuation centres. Roads are damaged in Bicol Region.
More heavy rain is forecast over the already affected Bicol Region in the next 24 hours.