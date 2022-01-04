Philippines
Philippines - Floods and Landslides (PAGASA, AHA Centre) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 January 2022)
- On 26 December - 1 January, heavy rainfall caused floods and landslide events across Bicol and Visayas Regions (central Philippines), leading to casualties.
- According to the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), one person died in Sorsogon Province (Bicol), while 534 persons were affected by floods in the Provinces of Northern Samar and Southern Leyte (Eastern Visayas).
- On 4-5 January, light to moderate rainfall is forecast for Eastern Visayas, while light rainfall is expected over Bicol.