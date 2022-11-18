Philippines - Floods and Landslides (ADINet, PAGASA, media, ReliefWeb) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 November 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting the Mindanao Island (in particular the Davao Region, eastern Mindanao) over the last 48 hours, causing floods and some landslides that have resulted in evacuations and damage.

The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports, as of 18 November, nearly 20 evacuated people and a total of approximately 6,000 affected people across Davao Occidental, and Davao del Sur Provinces (Davao Region). In addition, ADINet also reports some damaged infrastructures and two damaged bridges across the affected area.