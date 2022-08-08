Philippines - Floods and landslides (ADINet, PAGASA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 August 2022)

Since 4 August, heavy rainfall has been affecting most of the Philippines (in particular southern Luzon, central Visayas, and northern Mindanao), triggering landslides and causing floods that have resulted in evacuations and damage.
The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports around 1,500 evacuated people in 19 evacuation centres across Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Calabarzon Regions. The most affected are the Cebu Province and the Bohol Province (both in Central Visayas) with more than 1,250 evacuated people. ADINet also reports over 4,300 affected people, 32 damaged houses, and a number of damaged roads across the aforementioned regions.
Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rainfall is forecast over the whole country, with locally very heavy rainfall over southern Luzon, western Visayas, and western Mindanao.