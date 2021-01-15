Philippines - Floods and flash floods update (PAGASA, AHA Centre) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 January 2021)

The recent heavy rainfall and high waves have caused floods and flash floods in Northern Mindanao Region, resulting in 8,979 affected individuals. According to the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre), 7,515 people from Lanao del Norte Province are displaced to evacuation centres. In Misamis Oriental, 1,340 residents were pre-emptively evacuated due to the rising water level of rivers. A minor landslide occurred in Talakag Municipality (Bukidnon Province). Overall, about 19 houses have been damaged in Northern Mindanao. On 15-16 January, light to locally moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms are forecast over Mindanao.