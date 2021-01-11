Philippines - Floods and flash floods update (FloodList, PAGASA, Government of Philippines, AHA Centre, DSWD DROMIC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 January 2021)

Flooding and flash floods caused by heavy rainfall have been reported in Negros Occidental and Northern Samar Provinces (Visayas) leading to casualties.

In Negros Occidental, media reports 2 fatalities (one in Silay and one in Talisay City) according to national authorities, about 37,830 people have been affected and 230 individuals were displaced to evacuation centres. A total of 11 houses were destroyed and 49 damaged.

In Northern Samar, 330 people have been affected and 66 houses damaged by floodwaters, as reported by AHA Center.