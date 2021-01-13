Philippines
Philippines - Floods and flash floods (PAGASA, AHA Centre, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 January 2021)
- Heavy rain has been affecting Northern Mindanao Region (particularly the Provinces of Camiguin and Lanao del Norte) over the past few days, causing floods and flash floods and leading to casualties.
- The ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre) reports more than 1 400 affected people and 29 displaced people in Lanao del Norte Province.
- On 13-14 January, moderate to heavy rain with isolated thunderstorms are forecast over Northern Mindanao Region.