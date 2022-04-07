Philippines - Floods (ADINet, PAGASA) (ECHO daily Flash of 7 April 2022)

Heavy rainfall, strong winds and thunderstorms have been affecting Mindanao Island (southern Philippines) since 4 April, causing floods and flash floods that have resulted in evacuations and damage.

The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports, as of 7 April, nearly 400 evacuated people and 1,955 affected people across the Maguindanao Province (Bangsamoro Region, western Mindanao) due to floods. In addition, ADINet also reports around 350 evacuated people in five evacuation centres in the Agusan del Sur Province (Caraga Region, northern Mindanao) due to flash floods.