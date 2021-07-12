Philippines - Floods (ADINet, PAGASA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 July 2021)

Heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms have been affecting Mindanao Island (particularly the Davao Region) since 8 July, causing floods that have resulted in evacuations and damage.

The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports, as of 12 July, 605 evacuated people across three evacuation centres, around 22,550 affected people and three damaged bridges in the Region, in particular across the Davao City area.