Philippines, Flooding in Zamboanga del Sur (Region IX) (Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone) (05 Jul 2022)

Zamboanga del Sur, Philippines

Event Date : Tue, 05 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000726-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Tue, 05 Jul 2022 10:32:41

AFFECTED AREA/S

Dinas, Pagadian City, Zamboanga City

DESCRIPTION

On 05 July 2022 at 3:00 pm, a Low-Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 365 km east of Catarman, Northern Samar (12.4°N, 128.0°E). It is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. The said weather condition caused flooding incidents across Zamboanga del Sur affecting residents and damages to properties.

RELATED INCIDENTS:

-11 flooded areas were reported.

AFFECTED POPULATION:

-194 families were affected.

ROADS AND BRIDGES:

-1 municipal road was affected by the incident.

POWER:

-1 power interruption in Dinas, Zamboanga del Sur was reported.

DAMAGE TO AGRICULTURE:

-A total of Php 1,134,000 worth of damages were reported.

PRE-EMPTIVE EVACUATION:

-8 families were pre-emptively evacuated.