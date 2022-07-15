Philippines, Flooding in Tupi (South Cotabato) (14 Jul 2022)

South Cotabato, Philippines
Event Date : Thu, 14 Jul 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000754-PHL | GLIDE Number
Impact Update Date : Thu, 14 Jul 2022 17:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Tupi
DESCRIPTION
as of 13 July 2022, 6PM
On 11 July 2022 at 5 PM, several barangays in Tupi, South Cotabato experienced flooding due to heavy rain caused by localized thunderstorms.
A total of 25 families or 140 persons are affected in Tupi, South Cotabato
There are three (3) families or 15 persons currently taking temporary shelter in one (1) evacuation center in Tupi, South Cotabato. A total of eight (8) families or 40 persons sought temporary shelter with their relatives and/or friends
A total of 13 houses were damaged; of which, five (5) are totally damaged and eight (8) are partially damaged in Tupi, South Cotabato