Philippines, Flooding in Tupi (South Cotabato) (14 Jul 2022)

South Cotabato, Philippines

Event Date : Thu, 14 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000754-PHL | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Thu, 14 Jul 2022 17:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Tupi

DESCRIPTION

as of 13 July 2022, 6PM

On 11 July 2022 at 5 PM, several barangays in Tupi, South Cotabato experienced flooding due to heavy rain caused by localized thunderstorms.

A total of 25 families or 140 persons are affected in Tupi, South Cotabato

There are three (3) families or 15 persons currently taking temporary shelter in one (1) evacuation center in Tupi, South Cotabato. A total of eight (8) families or 40 persons sought temporary shelter with their relatives and/or friends

A total of 13 houses were damaged; of which, five (5) are totally damaged and eight (8) are partially damaged in Tupi, South Cotabato