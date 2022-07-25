Philippines, Flooding in Tantangan, South Cotabato (SOCCSKSARGEN) (22 Jul 2022)

South Cotabato, Philippines

Event Date : Fri, 22 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000795-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Fri, 22 Jul 2022 10:17:35

AFFECTED AREA/S

Tantangan

DESCRIPTION

On 22 July 2022 at around 3AM, a flashflood incident occurred due to the Easterlies and Localized thunderstorms affecting the eastern sections of Luzon and Visayas and the rest of the country. There are 298 families or 1,490 persons affected in two (2) barangays in Tantangan, South Cotabato. A total of 96 families or 480 persons sought temporary shelter in two (2) evacuation centers in Tantangan, South Cotabato. A total of 96 families or 480 persons sought temporary shelter either in evacuation centers or with their relatives and/or friends in Tantangan, South Cotabato.

A total of ₱579,039.92 worth of assistance was provided by DSWD to the affected families. The Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center (DROMIC) of DSWD-DRMB is closely coordinating with DSWD FO XII for significant disaster response updates and assistance provided.