Philippines, Flooding in Tambulig, Pagadian City and Zamboanga City (Zamboanga del Sur) (16 Jul 2022)

Zamboanga del Sur, Philippines

Event Date : Sat, 16 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000784-PHL | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Sat, 16 Jul 2022 09:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Pagadian City, Tambulig, Zamboanga City

DESCRIPTION

On 16 July 2022, a flooding incident occurred in several barangays in the municipality of Tambulig, Pagadian City and Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur due to continuous heavy rains brought by the Localized Thunderstorms affecting the Zamboanga Peninsula.

A total of 1,966 families or 9,829 persons are affected in seven (7) barangays in Zamboanga del Sur

A total of ₱20,077.52 worth of assistance was provided by DSWD to the affected families