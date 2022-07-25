Philippines, Flooding in Sto. Tomas, Davao del Norte (Region XI) (21 Jul 2022)

Davao del Norte, Philippines

Event Date : Thu, 21 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000794-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Thu, 21 Jul 2022 10:07:34

AFFECTED AREA/S

Santo Tomas

DESCRIPTION

On 21 July 2022 at around 5PM, a flooding incident occurred due to localized thunderstorms in six barangays in the Municipality of Sto. Tomas, Davao Del Norte. There are 1,371 families or 4,470 persons affected in six (6) barangays in Sto. Tomas, Davao Del Norte. A total of 1,371 families or 4,470 persons have temporarily stayed with their relatives and/or friends in Sto. Tomas, Davao Del Norte. A total of 1,371 families or 4,470 persons sought temporary shelter either in evacuation centers or with their relatives and/or friends in Sto. Tomas, Davao Del Norte.

Response: DSWD FO XI is in constant coordination with the MSWDO of Sto. Tomas for possible resource augmentation and immediate response. The Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center (DROMIC) of DSWD-DRMB is closely coordinating with DSWD FO XI for significant disaster response updates and assistance provided.