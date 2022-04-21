Philippines

Philippines, Flooding in Sto. Tomas, Davao del Norte (Region XI) (19 Apr 2022)

Davao del Norte, Philippines

Event Date : Tue, 19 Apr 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000487-PHL | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Tue, 19 Apr 2022 09:47:51

AFFECTED AREA/S

Santo Tomas

DESCRIPTION

On 16 April 2022, a flash flood occurred in nine (9) Barangays namely Kinamayan, San Miguel, Casig-ang, New Katipunan, Lunga-og, Talomo, Kimamon, Bobongon and Katipunan due to heavy rains that resulted in the displacement of families and individuals. A total of 3,538 families or 17,896 individuals were affected in 9 barangays in the municipality.

