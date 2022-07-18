Philippines, Flooding in South Cotabato (Region XII) (effects of ITCZ) (16 Jul 2022)

South Cotabato, Philippines

Event Date : Sat, 16 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000774-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sat, 16 Jul 2022 09:27:19

AFFECTED AREA/S

Tampakan

DESCRIPTION

On 16 July 2022, at around 4:00 PM, heavy rains due to the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) were experienced by City of Kidapawan and Municipality of Tampakan, South Cotabato. The said weather condition caused several flooding and landslide incident across the region.

RELATED INCIDENTS:

-A total of 14 incidents (10 flooded areas / 4 rain-induced landslides) were reported.

AFFECTED POPULATION:

-A total of 295 families / 324 persons were affected.

CASUALTIES:

-A total of one (1) injured person was reported.

ROADS AND BRIDGES:

-A total of one (1) road and one (1) bridge were affected.

DAMAGED HOUSES:

-A total of 8 houses (3 totally / 5 partially) were damaged.

DAMAGE TO INFRASTRUCTURE:

-A total of one (1) bridge was totally damaged.