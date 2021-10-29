Philippines, Flooding in Sogod, Cebu (25 Oct 2021)

Cebu, Philippines

Event Date : Mon, 25 Oct 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000873-PHL | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Mon, 25 Oct 2021 20:17:51

AFFECTED AREA/S

Sogod

DESCRIPTION

On 25 October 2021, a flashflood incident occurred in Sogod, Cebu due to the overflowing of major rivers and creeks caused by heavy rains.

A total of 235 families or 1,079 persons were affected in five (5) Barangays of Sogod, Cebu

A total of 95 families or 380 persons sought temporary shelter in two (2) evacuation centers in Sogod, Cebu