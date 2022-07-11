Philippines, Flooding in Sibalom (Antique) (08 Jul 2022)

Antique, Philippines

Event Date : Fri, 08 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000738-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Fri, 08 Jul 2022 07:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Sibalom

DESCRIPTION

On 08 July 2022 at around 7:00 AM, heavy rain showers caused flooding in Brgy. Tigbalua I, Sibalom, Antique that resulted to the displacement of families and individuals in the area.

A total of 57 families or 285 persons are affected in Brgy. Tigbalua I, Sibalom, Antique

A total of 57 families or 285 persons sought temporary shelter in two (2) evacuation centers in Sibalom, Antique

A total of ₱111,577.50 worth of assistance was provided by DSWD to the affected families