Philippines, Flooding in Sibalom (Antique) (08 Jul 2022)

Antique, Philippines
Event Date : Fri, 08 Jul 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000738-PHL | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Fri, 08 Jul 2022 07:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Sibalom
DESCRIPTION
On 08 July 2022 at around 7:00 AM, heavy rain showers caused flooding in Brgy. Tigbalua I, Sibalom, Antique that resulted to the displacement of families and individuals in the area.
A total of 57 families or 285 persons are affected in Brgy. Tigbalua I, Sibalom, Antique
A total of 57 families or 285 persons sought temporary shelter in two (2) evacuation centers in Sibalom, Antique
A total of ₱111,577.50 worth of assistance was provided by DSWD to the affected families