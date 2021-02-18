Philippines, Flooding in Sarangani, Region XII (01:15 Feb 17 2021)

Description

On 17 February 2021, around 1:15 AM, flashflood incident occurred in Purok 8, Talik, Barangay Baluntay, Alabel due to localized thunderstorm. Flood water reached up to knee high level which subsided at 6:00 AM the same day.

98 families were affected.

Damage to agriculture including crops and livestock were reported.

Additional Data

Country: Philippines

Affected Area / Region: Sarangani, Region XII

Casualties

Affected Families: 98

Affected Persons: 490

Damages