Philippines
Philippines, Flooding in Sarangani, Region XII (01:15 Feb 17 2021)
Description
On 17 February 2021, around 1:15 AM, flashflood incident occurred in Purok 8, Talik, Barangay Baluntay, Alabel due to localized thunderstorm. Flood water reached up to knee high level which subsided at 6:00 AM the same day.
98 families were affected.
Damage to agriculture including crops and livestock were reported.
Additional Data
Country: Philippines
Affected Area / Region: Sarangani, Region XII
Casualties
Affected Families: 98
Affected Persons: 490
Damages