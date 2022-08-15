Philippines, Flooding in San Manuel and Aurora (Isabela) (13 Aug 2022)

Isabela, Philippines

Event Date : Sat, 13 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000865-PHL | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Sat, 13 Aug 2022 22:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Aurora, San Manuel

DESCRIPTION

On 13 August 2022, heavy downpour was experienced in the Municipalities of San Manuel, Aurora and Roxas, Isabela. It caused waterways to overflow affecting the upstream of the North Diversion Canal of National Irrigation Administration-Magat River Integrated Irrigation System and caused flashfloods. Flood water reached one of the main thoroughfares in the region affecting the passage of vehicles.

-Affected Population: 4,518 families affected in 15 barangays -Status of Road: 1 road was reported not passable.