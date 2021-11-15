Philippines, Flooding in San Fernando, Bukidnon (Region X) (9 Nov 2021)

Bukidnon, Philippines

Event Date : Tue, 09 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000959-PHL | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Tue, 09 Nov 2021 19:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

San Fernando

DESCRIPTION

On 9 November 2021, at around 7:00 PM, a flashflood incident occured at Puroks 1 and 2, in Barangay Matupe, San Fernando, Bukidnon due to continuous heavy rainfall.

- A total of 37 families / 155 persons were affected. Of which 4 families / 18 persons are temporarily taking shelter in an evacuation center and 33 families / 137 persons are outside ECs.

- A total of 37 houses (28 - partially, 9 - totally) were damaged.

- Water supply system was damaged and network disruption was reported in Barangay Matupe.