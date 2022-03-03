Philippines, Flooding in San Fernando (Bukidnon) (27 Feb 2022)

Bukidnon, Philippines

Event Date : Sun, 27 Feb 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000262-PHL | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sun, 27 Feb 2022 10:26:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

San Fernando

DESCRIPTION

On 28 February 2022, continuous rains were experienced in San Fernando, Bukidnon which caused flooding in nearby barangays due to overflow of the Matimbus and Salog Rivers.

AFFECTED POPULATION:

-A total of 59 families / 237 persons were affected.

DAMAGED HOUSES:

-A total of 59 houses (58 partially, 1 totally) were damaged due to the incident.

ROADS AND BRIDGES:

-A total of one (1) provincial bridge was partially damaged.

WATER SUPPLY:

-Water interruption was reported in Brgy. San Jose, Bukidnon.

DAMAGE TO AGRICULTURE:

-A total of two (2) horses were reported dead due to the incident.

-A total of two (2) hectares of corn were damaged due to the incident.