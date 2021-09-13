Philippines, Flooding in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro (11 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Sablayan

DESCRIPTION

On 10 September 2021, Heavy Rainfall Warnings (Red and Orange) were raised in Occidental Mindoro due to Southwest Monsoon.

Flooding incident occurred in Barangay Claudio Salgado, Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro. Flood waters increased up to knee level due to continuous rains, of which as of 12 September 2021, 6:00 AM, flood waters already subsided.

A total of 100 families / 338 persons were affected, of which 1 family / 3 persons are currently staying in one (1) evacuation center.

A total of 2 roads were reported not passable due to increase of water level, of which, as of 11 September 2021 was already passable to all types of vehicles.

On 10 September , around 9:00 PM water started to increase to yellow level

As of 11 September, 8:00 AM water level increased up to knee level due to continuous rain.

As of 12 September 2021, 6:00AM, flood waters already subsided.