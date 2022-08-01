Philippines, Flooding in Region XII (Effects of Intertropical Convergence Zone) (26 Jul 2022)

Sarangani, Philippines

Event Date : Tue, 26 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000812-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Tue, 26 Jul 2022 17:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat

DESCRIPTION

On 26 July 2022, at 5:00 pm, heavy rainfall occurred in the Municipality of Alabel, Sarangani Province, and the City of Tacurong in Sultan Kudarat due to continuous rainfall brought by the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

At around 9:00 pm, a flooding incident occurred in Tacurong City which affected the low-lying areas of Brgy. Rajah Muda resulted in the displacement of 12 families.

On 27 July 2022, heavy rainfall was experienced in different LGUs of Sultan Kudarat. At around 5:10 pm, a flooding incident was reported at Brgy. Rajah Muda, Tacurong City which affected 66 families. But there were no reported casualties and an evacuation happened.

At around 10:00 am, a flooding incident was reported in the Municipality of Lutayan in Sultan Kudarat due to continuous rainfall. As per validation, there were reported displaced families which are currently staying at the identified evacuation centers of the affected LGU. All flood waters have subsided.