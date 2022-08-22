Philippines, Flooding in Region XII (17 Aug 2022)

Sultan Kudarat, Philippines

Event Date : Wed, 17 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-ST-2022-000871-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Wed, 17 Aug 2022 09:51:13

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bagumbayan, Esperanza, Isulan

DESCRIPTION

On 17 - 18 August 2022, heavy rainfall was experienced in some provinces of Region XII due to the Southwest Monsoon. This caused flooding and landslide incidents in some areas in the region.

A total of 15 flooded areas. A total of 1,371 families / 5,448 persons affected. Of which, 480 families took shelter in 6 ECs and 143 families stayed with their relatives/families, 1 dead, 243 affected farmers, and PhP 2,195,292.38 damaged agriculture.