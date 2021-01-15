Philippines

Philippines, Flooding in Region X (20:00 Jan 12 2021)

On 12 January 2021, the LPA affecting parts of Mindanao and high tide causing flashfloods in the municipalities within Lanao del Norte and Misamis Oriental. A minor landslide incident was reported in Talakag, Bukidnon and pre-emptive evacuation was conducted in Gingoog City due to rising water levels in the rivers

A total of 1,797 families/ 8,979 persons were affected.

• Of which, 26 families/124 individuals from Brgy. Problacion, Mambajao, Camiguin and Brgys. Ines and San Jose, Talisayan, Misamis Oriental were already returned to their respective houses as of 13 January 2021.

• 1,503 families/7,515 persons from Maigo and Tubod, Lanao del Norte were still at the evacuation centers.

• 268 families/1,340 persons were pre-emptively evacuated from Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental due to rising water levels in the rivers were also returned to their respective houses.

Country: Philippines

Affected Area / Region: Region X

Affected Families: 1797

Affected Persons: 8979

Displaced Persons: 1340

Damaged houses: 19

