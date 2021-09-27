Philippines, Flooding in Region VI and XI (20 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Asuncion, Cauayan, Concepcion, Santo Tomas

DESCRIPTION

On 20 September 2021 the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 280 km West of Subic, Zambales embedded in the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Mindanao and Quezon.

There are 6,119 families or 25,679 persons affected in 26 barangays in Regions VI and XI

There were 53 families or 222 persons sought temporary shelter inside the three (3) evacuation centers

There are four (4) families or 20 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in Region VI

There are four (4) families or 20 persons who are still displaced in Regions VI

A total of seven (7) houses were damaged; of which, four (4) are totally damaged and three (3) are partially damaged

A total of ₱18,000.00 worth of assistance was provided by the Local Government Unit (LGU) to the affected families.