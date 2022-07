Metropolitan Manila, Philippines

Event Date : Sat, 16 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000775-PHL | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sat, 16 Jul 2022 09:33:08

AFFECTED AREA/S

Quezon City

DESCRIPTION

On 16 July 2022, between 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM, flooding incidents occurred in Barangays Masambong, Katipunan, Roxas, Sta. Lucia, and Apolonio Samson in Quezon City due to severe thunderstorm brought by intermittent heavy rains. AFFECTED POPULATION: A total of 62 families / 226 persons were affected