Philippines, Flooding in Quezon City, Las Pinas, and Makati, NCR (28 Jul 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Las Piñas, Quezon City

DESCRIPTION

Based on PAGASA issued Weather Advisory No. 24, the Southwest Monsoon will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Ilocos Region, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro. Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will prevail over Metro Manila, CALABARZON, the rest of Central Luzon, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Apayao, Abra, and northern Palawan including Kalayaan and Calamian Islands. Moreover, occasional gusty winds will be experienced over these areas especially in the coastal and upland localities. Under these conditions, scattered to widespread flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps.

Metro Manila has been experiencing heavy rains brought about by Monsoon Rains since 23 July 2021 aggravated by TC Fabian. TC Fabian has long since been out of PAR since 25 July 2021 but the presence of monsoon rains still prevail.