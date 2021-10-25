Philippines, Flooding in President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat (20 Oct 2021)

Sultan Kudarat, Philippines

Event Date : Wed, 20 Oct 2021

AHADID: AHA-FL-2021-000853-PHL | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Wed, 20 Oct 2021 16:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

President Quirino

DESCRIPTION

On 20 October 2021, at around 04:00 pm, a flooding incident happened in Pres. Quirino, Sultan Kudarat due to heavy rainfall caused by Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ). The incident affected 4 Barangays in Pres. Quirino namely: Sinakulay, Pedtubo, Suben, and Tuato.

- A total of 41 families were affected by the incident.

-An estimated 58.35 has of rice field was partially damaged.

- No reported casualties and evacuees were reported.