Philippines
Philippines, Flooding in President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat (20 Oct 2021)
Sultan Kudarat, Philippines
Event Date : Wed, 20 Oct 2021
AHADID: AHA-FL-2021-000853-PHL | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Wed, 20 Oct 2021 16:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
President Quirino
DESCRIPTION
On 20 October 2021, at around 04:00 pm, a flooding incident happened in Pres. Quirino, Sultan Kudarat due to heavy rainfall caused by Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ). The incident affected 4 Barangays in Pres. Quirino namely: Sinakulay, Pedtubo, Suben, and Tuato.
- A total of 41 families were affected by the incident.
-An estimated 58.35 has of rice field was partially damaged.
- No reported casualties and evacuees were reported.