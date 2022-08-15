Philippines, Flooding in Pikit (Cotabato) (8 Aug 2022)

North Cotabato, Philippines

Event Date : Mon, 08 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000846-PHL | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Mon, 08 Aug 2022 08:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Pikit

DESCRIPTION

On 08 August 2022, at around 8:00 AM, flooding incidents occurred in Pikit, Cotabato due to the increased water level of Pulangi Rio Grande de Mindanao River caused by rains brought about by Southwest Monsoon / localized thunderstorms.

Prior to these incidents, floodwaters in the same areas were already receding after being flooded on 14 July 2022 due to heavy rains caused by Southwest Monsoon / localized thunderstorms.

- 37 flooded areas

- 29,039 affected families, of which, 170 families are evacuated (no. of affected and evacuated persons is still being verified)

- Pikit, Cotabato was declared under State of Calamity