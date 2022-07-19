Philippines

Philippines, Flooding in Pantukan (Davao del Oro) and Padada (Davao del Sur) (16 Jul 2022)

Davao del Sur, Philippines

Event Date : Sat, 16 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000780-PHL | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Sat, 16 Jul 2022 14:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Padada, Pantukan

DESCRIPTION

On 16 July 2022, heavy rains were experienced in Davao Region due to Southwest Monsoon. This resulted to overflowing of rivers, small tributaries, and flooding in certain areas in Pantukan, Davao de Oro and Padada in Davao del Sur.

Affected Population:

  • Pantukan, Davao de Oro: 16 families / 56 persons (Took temporary shelter in the Municipal Covered Court.)
  • Padada, Davao del Sur: 90 families were affected. (Total number of affected persons still to be determined.)

